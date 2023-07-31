NEWBURYPORT — The Yankee Homecoming board of directors will present the Generations of Giving Volunteer Awards to Greater Newburyport resident, who have volunteered countless hours in the past year.
This ceremony will take place Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Newburyport Senior/Community Center, 331 High St., Newburyport. Light refreshments will be served, sponsored by Atria Senior Living. Mayor Sean Reardon and state representatives will honor the award recipients.
