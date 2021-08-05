Generations of Giving honors four volunteers

NEWBURYPORT — More than 75 people came out to the Senior Community Center on Wednesday for Yankee Homecoming’s Generations of Giving to celebrate four volunteers who dedicate much of their time making a difference in the community.
The annual ceremony fêtes two seniors, ages 60 and older, and two teenagers who have been nominated by others for their unselfish contributions in Newburyport and surrounding communities.
The honorees are Nancy Burke, George Burtch, Spencer Gray and Sophia Novello.
Burke, 75, is dedicated to combating food insecurity throughout Greater Newburyport.
She spends each Friday unloading vehicles, organizing donations and distributing food to more than 200 people at the First Parish Church Food Pantry in Newbury. On Saturday mornings, she serves breakfast sandwiches at Central Congregational Church.
Burke is also a founding member of Sunday Sandwiches, a lunch program at Old South Presbyterian Church that serves sandwiches to the elderly and homeless.
She also provides the elderly and physically disabled people with transportation to weekly appointments and makes time to work on several Habitat for Humanity projects each year.
Burke noted that she was representing dozens of others, saying the honor should go to all the volunteers from the three churches, as well as anyone else who steps up to distribute food to those in need.
“Nobody should be hungry,” she said. “We just do what we can to help.”
Burtch, 66, is a transportation volunteer at Anna Jaques Hospital with more than 200 volunteer hours and two years under his belt.
He started volunteering as a way to spend more time with his wife, who is also a volunteer.
Though volunteering was put on hold for a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burtch was one of the first volunteers to jump back in and pick up extra shifts.
“It’s incredible to see what real-life heroes really look like,” he said, noting that everyone who works at the hospital is “tremendously dedicated” to what they do.
These are workers who are not only dealing with their own lives and families amid COVID-19 concerns, but the health and safety of other people’s loved ones as well, he explained.
Burtch added that hospitals are often “misunderstood,” but they are vital to the community and he wants to do whatever he can to “support our community hospital.”
Gray, 18, volunteers for the food ministries at Central Congregational Church, where he cooks up more than 200 pieces of his famous French toast — a recipe handed down from his father — for people every Saturday morning. He also serves evening meals, sponsored by The Pettengill House, at East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
On July 15, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout for his project to enhance the Little River Trail System with the installation of nearly 60 trail signs and markers. This came after years of work as a member of Boy Scout Troop 251 of Newburyport.
“The community gives us so much,” Gray said. “I had to give some back.”
The recent Newburyport High School graduate is taking a gap year to travel and work in his photography business before heading off to the University of Oregon.
Novello, 17, has been a member of Newburyport Youth Services since elementary school. She transitioned into a leadership role in middle school and has continued that into her high school years.
The soon-to-be senior at Newburyport High School also volunteers at Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury and works at the Recreation Department’s Snack Shack, which raises money for Youth Services programs.
Last summer, she helped organize Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Newburyport and raised over $1,500 for foundations combating racism and supporting Black lives. She continues to seek opportunities related to social justice.
Novello has been involved in the Best Buddies program and Bring Change to Mind club at her school, as well as the Newburyport Youth Council. She also works with The Pelican Intervention Fund, which was founded in 2015 by Kim and Steven Keene and Elizabeth McCarthy, to support those recovering from addiction.
The ceremony, which was sponsored and catered by Atria Senior Living, included remarks by Yankee Homecoming General Chair Jill Ramsdell, Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
Paul Bushey, who served as chair of Generations of Giving, said the committee received a record 15 nominations for the awards.
“All nominees are true winners as each nominee unselfishly gives their time each day to enrich our lives and make our lives better,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.