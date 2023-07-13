MERRIMAC — Hundreds of hidden treasures in the form of geocaches are waiting to be found during local hikes around the area. The treasures may not yield lottery winnings, but they offer hidden swag to hikers and add a new dimension of adventure to outdoor excursions.
Now, a local family is interested in bringing the fun to Merrimac. On Monday, the Lombarts went before the Select Board to pitch the idea of placing four geocaches in public places around town.
Geocaching is a type of treasure hunt that involves finding hidden containers, or caches, using a GPS-enabled device such as a smartphone app. More than 3 million geocaches containing trinkets, small toys and logbooks are sought after by geocachers across the globe.
Its popularity has exploded in recent years because it’s a family activity that combines mental and physical challenges. Some families are even planning GeoTours, which combines geocaching and summer vacation travel.
After listening to the presentation, the request was approved, allowing the Lombarts to assemble the geocaches and work with the town to place them along Merrimac’s public trails. They will also act as stewards of the geocaches by maintaining their contents.
“I love the thrill of adventuring,” Philippe Lombart, an eighth-grader at Pentucket Regional Middle School, said later.
His sister Emilie, a fifth-grader at Donaghue School in Merimac, said she likes to keep the fun going for others after finding one.
“I like to take something and put something back,” she said.
Some items within geocaches are trackable with unique codes and can be tracked online as they travel across the globe, which the Lombarts plan to do during a trip to France this summer. The family began geocaching earlier this year, logging finds in four states so far.
To get started, download an app such as Geocaching and open up a map to display geocaches rated by different difficulty levels. Navigate to a geocache using the app.
Some are cleverly hidden, which may require using displayed hints to assist in finding them. Once the geocache is found, the geocacher signs the logbook and logs the find through the app.
Geocachers need to be careful not to disclose too many details when logging finds to preserve the hunt for others. The geocache should be placed back exactly as it is found, even if a geocacher thinks there is a better spot for it.
Geocaches aren’t just in Merrimac. According to a search on the Geocaching app, more than 550 geocaches can be found within a 13-mile radius of Newburyport.
Some geocaches may require a premium subscription for access. Geocaches are located on public trails and waterfronts while others are located in areas that are less trodden.
To get started, visit www.geocaching.com to find geocaches and to begin logging finds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.