GEORGETOWN — The Healey-Driscoll Administration on Wednesday awarded Georgetown a $24,000 grant to conduct non-point source (NPS) pollution assessment and water quality management to address impairments in local waterbodies.
Georgetown is one of four communities to receive grant money for the same goal. The projects, selected by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), are located in the towns of Mashpee, Bourne, Sharon, and Georgetown. The grants are funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the federal Clean Water Act.
Georgetown plans to conduct water quality and shoreline assessments to support the development of two watershed-based plans for Pentucket Pond and Rock Pond, both of which are considered impaired waters. The project team will use the assessment results to develop conceptual designs for five high priority sites.
“Water quality is an enormous issue throughout the 2nd Essex district and the commonwealth,” said Georgetown State Rep. Kristin Kassner, D-Hamilton. “I’m grateful to the EPA and MassDEP for making the funds available to assess the contamination in Pentucket Pond and Rock Pond in Georgetown, and I look forward to working with Georgetown officials to develop and enact watershed-based plans for these impaired waterbodies. Within a watershed, everything is connected; when we improve water quality in one body, the entire watershed benefits.”
Non-point source pollution refers to contaminants that are carried to a waterway because of precipitation and stormwater runoff from the land or infiltration into the soil. Common types of NPS pollution include phosphorus and nitrogen from lawn and garden fertilizers; bacteria from faulty septic systems, pet waste, and waterfowl; oil and grease from parking lots and roadways; and sediment from construction activities and soil erosion.
“It is critical to public health and the environment that these land-based sources of pollution be removed before they can flow into our waterbodies and degrade water quality,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “These are important projects that will help ensure equitable access to improved water quality, healthy aquatic ecosystems, and clean and safe drinking water sources.”
MassDEP Commissioner Bonnie Heiple said the grants help her agency partner with communities to implement simple, but effective strategies to eliminate the pollutants at the source and restore impaired waters for the public to enjoy.
“Local officials have the difficult task of addressing often indiscrete sources of water pollution that cause harmful algal blooms, nutrient discharges, and elevated pathogen levels in streams, lakes, and harbors,” Heiple said.
