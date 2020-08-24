GEORGETOWN - A lightning strike is being blamed for a Sunday morning fire that destroyed an Elm Street barn, according to local firefighters. 

Georgetown firefighters responded to 150 Elm St. at 4:23 p.m. after a Georgetown police officer noticed smoke coming from that area and saw the barn ablaze. 

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by around 5 p.m., but according to Fire Chief Fred Mitchell, the barn was a total loss. There were no injuries. 

Georgetown fire was assisted in its response on-scene by the Groveland, Rowley and Haverhill fire departments, while the Boxford and West Newbury fire departments provided station coverage during the fire.

During the mid-to-late afternoon Sunday, rolling thundercloud cells drifted across the Greater Newburyport area bringing heavy rain, flash flooding and lightning strikes. 

