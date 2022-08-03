GEORGETOWN - The Henri Smith Band will be performing Saturday, Aug. 27, at 5 p.m. outside First Congregational Church of Georgetown.
The free jazz concert includes hot dogs and hamburgers, chips and desserts. While there is no fee to attend, church organizers are encouraging "free will" offerings to help cover costs. Any money collected above expenses will be donated to the Georgetown Youth Community Center which provides a safe, supportive environment for the town's youth to congregate, learn and interact with peers.
Band leader Henri Smith grew up playing and singing in New Orleans, but relocated to Boston's North Shore after Hurricane Katrina destroyed his home there.
The church is located at 7 Andover St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.