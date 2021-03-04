GEORGETOWN — The Council on Aging and the Georgetown Senior Community Center remain closed to the public but are offering some services to residents.
Services include reassurance and well-being calls, COA Market Place (food pantry) deliveries, Elder Brown Bag deliveries, providing face masks; and the COA van for essential shopping by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays
Other services include grab-and-go lunches on Monday through Thursday, lending medical equipment, telephone appointments with a SHINE counselor, telephone appointments with Director of Veterans Services Karen Tyler, fitness center appointments, Tai Chi classes on Zoom, and yoga and strength training with instructor Donna Bonin on cable access Channel 42 through Verizon and Channel 9 through Comcast.
The council and center also continue to offer information, resources and referrals, according to a press release. Staff members are available in the office for those who have questions or need assistance. For more information or to register for programs, call the council office at 978-352-5726.
Upcoming programs include:
Virtual Memory Café — Elder Services of Merrimack Valley hosts the virtual Memory Café.
The Memory Cafe offers online activities and social engagement for those living with memory loss and their caregivers.
For further information and to register, call Lyn Brennan at 978-273-2501 or email LBrennan@esmv.org.
Fitness center — The center at the Senior Community Center is open for individual exercise appointments. Face masks must be worn while in the building.
Exercise bikes, treadmills and free weights are available for use. For information and to schedule an appointment, call the council at 978-352-5726.
Van for essential shopping — The van is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for essential shopping and other essential errands such as trips to the post office, pharmacies and banks. To schedule a ride, call the council.
Grab-and-go lunch program — The council is partnering with Elder Services of Merrimack Valley to offer grab-and-go takeout lunches Monday through Thursday at the Senior Community Center. The lunches are mostly hot meals similar to those previously served at the center.
Call the council office at 978-352-5726 on the Wednesday before the meals are offered. Meals can be picked up or delivered at no charge.
AARP income tax preparation — Two AARP Tax-Aide preparers will be available through April 15 to help elders and other moderate-income people with income tax preparation on Thursdays at the council office. The process includes telephone interviews and appointments to drop off and pick up tax return documents. Information on income tax preparation and the criteria for the Massachusetts Circuit Breaker income tax credit program is available at the office. Appointments required. To schedule an appointment, call the council office.
COA Marketplace — A wide variety of nonperishable food is offered to older adults along with various products, including personal care items, paper products and dish/laundry detergent. Also offered are some fresh foods, including eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables, and Market Basket gift cards upon request. No income restrictions. The council will provide individual home deliveries. Appointments required by calling the council office.
Medical appointment rides — Northern Essex Elder Transport, or NEET, has resumed its rides to medical appointments for seniors. Additional protocol and guidelines are in place to ensure driver and passenger safety. To allow time to complete a new registration form and review guidelines, reservations should be made at least a week in advance by calling the council office.
If the office is closed, leave a message (the office is not open Fridays). After the ride is arranged, the driver will call the day before the ride. A donation of 45 cents per mile is suggested to help support the program, but no one is turned down due to inability to pay.
Face masks available — The council has disposable paper face masks and reusable fabric masks available to the public. For more information, please call the Georgetown COA at 978-352-5726.
Self-directed walking program — Elder Services of Merrimack Valley and the Arthritis Foundation are offering the Walk With Ease program. This self-directed physical activity and health promotion program includes health education, stretching and strengthening exercises, and motivational strategies.
People can walk at their own pace indoors, outdoors — or even in place — on any days and at times that work best for them. A guidebook will be provided to complete the six-week program on one’s own and they can also participate in a weekly call with a program leader and others to help keep them motivated.
Participants will learn the basics about arthritis and the relationship between exercise, and easing pain, exercise safely and comfortably, use methods to make walking fun, make a personal walking plan with realistic goals for improved fitness, learn tips and resources to overcome barriers and continue to be physically active and learn about other programs and resources that can help them maintain their walking and try other physical activities. For more information or to register: hlce@ESMV.org or 978-946-1211.
Heating assistance program — Households that did not apply for the heating assistance program last year can apply by calling Community Action at 978-373-1971. The maximum gross income is $39,105 for one person or $51,137 for a two-person household. Applications can be completed Senior Community Center. For more information and assistance, call the council at 978-352-5726.
Limited fuel assistance — The trustees of Perley Free School offer a limited fuel assistance program to Georgetown residents experiencing financial hardship with energy costs. In addition to the money used to fund scholarships for local graduates and alumni, the trustees oversee a small endowment to help Georgetown residents facing financial hardship. Anyone who needs assistance with heating costs, including oil, gas or firewood, can call the council at 978-352-5726 for information and a referral.
Snow shoveling available — Some Georgetown High School students may be available to shovel stairs and sidewalks this winter. If possible, student volunteers will respond to elder requests for snow removal. The council will refer requests to the high school. Older adults in Georgetown should call the council as early as possible since last-minute requests are difficult to accommodate.
Veterans’ Weekly Food Pantry, Haverhill — Veterans dealing with food insecurity can seek assistance through the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center. The Veterans’ Weekly Food Pantry, 10 Reed St., Haverhill, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To register or for more information, call the outreach center at 978-372-3646 or visit the webpage at www.VNEOC.org. An ID and DD-214 is required for registration. The program is sponsored by Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Fantini Bakery, The Accidental Food Bank and the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
MassSupport Network — The MassSupport Network provides services to all Massachusetts residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. The network serves individuals and families. The free, confidential services provided include emotional support, coping strategies, resources and up-to-date information.
To request services: leave a message at 888-215-4920 or email MassSupport@riversidecc.org. People can also visit the website at www.masssupport.org. and should receive a response within a few hours Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. If the need is urgent, contact the 24/7 Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990.
