GEORGETOWN — Georgetown’s Annual Town Election is Monday, May 10.
There are two contested races on the ballot. Selectman Douglas W. Dawes is running for one of two seats against Daryle J. Lamonica and Amy E. Smith on the Board of Selectmen, while incumbent Michael Hinchliffe seeks another term on the School Committee against challengers Lauren Malkuns King and Bret Moyer for two available seats.
Meanwhile, the following candidates are unopposed, Peter D. Dion for light commissioner, Nicholas P. Lawler for water commissioner, Harry D. Lacortiglia for Planning Board, David Bogdan for assessor, and Walter Laut III and Kevin Francis Moran for two seats as library trustees.
There are no candidates on the ballot for an open seat on the Housing Authority, which is a five-year term, along with the Planning Board. All other offices are three-year terms.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Penn Brook School at 68 Elm St. "No excuse" voting by mail is also an option. Applications are available from the Secretary of State's website, the Town Clerk's office at 1 Library St., and the Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St.
The form can be downloaded at www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/2021-Vote-by-Mail-Application.pdf.
All vote-by-mail applications must be submitted no later than noon on Thursday, May 6. Ballots must be returned to the Town Clerk’s office by 8 p.m. on election day for the vote to be counted. A ballot drop box is located at the back door of Town Hall.
Georgetown’s Annual and Special Town Meeting has been postponed to Monday, June 21, and will be held at the Georgetown Middle/High School, 11 Winter St., at 7 p.m.
For the safety of all, face masks will be required and social distancing practiced at both events.
