GEORGETOWN – Aggie Sarcia of Georgetown and her family are going to have to find a new place to park their cars during the month of May. Beginning May 1, the Sarcias will once again be hosting a clothing drive to benefit the 2021 North Shore Cancer WALK. Part of Team Kathie Mitchell for more than 15 years, the group decided to do start a clothing drive a few years ago.
For a few years they collected the clothing at a church parking lot in Lynnfield, but like most things that changed last year. Because of the pandemic the collection point was moved to the Sarcias' house in Georgetown last year.
“Hosting the collection was time consuming, but I would do anything to help Kathie,” said Aggie Sarcia of her former co-worker and longtime friend. Because so many people had time to clean out their closets, attics, and basements, the group collected well over 1,300 bags of clothing.
The Sarcias' basement was so full of donations they couldn’t walk in it for several months.
“It took four people 6 hours to move all of the donations from the basement to the garage,” Sarcia said. The collection which occurred over several months last year required two trucks to pick up the donations that were stacked from floor to ceiling in the garage. Sarcia, her husband Richard, and their children Dani and Ricky agreed to have their home serve as the drop-off point again this year with the only caveat being that the donation period be shortened to just over a month.
Drop off dates for this year’s clothing drive are Saturday, May 1 to Friday, June 4. On June 5 a truck will pick up all of the donations.
Properly secured bags of clothing can be dropped off in front of the Sarcias' garage door at 7 Sawmill Way in Georgetown. In inclement weather, bags can be left on the front porch. All types of clothing, shoes, belts, purses, scarves, linens, bedspreads, blankets, towels, curtains, drapes, sheets, etc. are accepted.
Furniture, books, children's toys and other items are not accepted.
Team Kathie Mitchell will receive a check from the company that collects the clothes based on the weight of the donation. All proceeds will directly benefit the 2021 Cancer WALK. The team, which has raised nearly $350,000 over the last 17 years, will also offer pick-up service on the North Shore. Learn more about pick up options at www.facebook.com/teamkathiemitchell.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the North Shore Cancer WALK has gone virtual again this year. Participants are asked to register at www.NorthshoreCancerWALK.org, raise donations from family, friends, neighbors and co-workers, and then complete their WALK anytime and anywhere between now and WALK Day, Sunday, June 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.