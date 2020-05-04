GEORGETOWN – Local first responders spent much of Sunday night around the Parker River helping a mother and son navigate their way out of the swampy area near Thurlow Street.
Around 8 p.m. firefighters and police officers were called to check in on the two who, according to Georgetown police Chief Donald Cudmore, got “turned around” while walking on a path near Thurlow Street.
Social media posts reported firefighters were hindered by muddy conditions which prompted a call to the Massachusetts State Police for its search helicopter. Mother and son were found soon after and guided out of the swamp area around 10:30 p.m.
Cudmore said the two were in no danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.