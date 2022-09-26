GEORGETOWN — Local firefighters on Sunday reunited with a local family after they helped deliver their baby earlier this month.
At approximately 6 a.m. on Sept. 4, the Georgetown Fire Department received a 911 call for a woman in active labor at her home who needed immediate assistance.
The baby, Olivia, was born just minutes later after firefighters arrived with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck. She and her mother were taken to an area hospital for evaluation following the delivery, and were both healthy.
Firefighters in Georgetown believe this was the first time in 30 years that the department aided in the home delivery of a baby.
Georgetown Fire Capt. Bret Moyer and firefighters Ron Agrella, Mike McManus, Celia Xie and Nick Rio all responded to the call. They were aided by Georgetown police officers Dan Jenkins and Phil Sepe as well as dispatcher Kim Kowalick.
On Sunday at the Georgetown Fire Department headquarters, firefighters who aided in the emergency delivery of the baby earlier this month had the chance to meet with the family, including the mother and newborn baby girl, according to acting Fire Chief Chuck Savage.
The baby's mother, Alyssa, thanked firefighters on Sunday for their lifesaving efforts during the emergency delivery for both her and her newborn baby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.