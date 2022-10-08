TOPSFIELD — Anthony DiLuna, 7, of Hamilton and Vanessa Tortorelli, 7, of Georgetown were crowned the Junior King and Junior Queen of the Topsfield Fair.
Each year, the Topsfield Fair hosts a pageant for children between the ages of 5 and 8 to become Junior King and Junior Queen and serve as representatives of the fair at local parades and other events.
Contestants, who are asked to dress casually, are interviewed on stage and judged according to general appearance, conduct and personality.
The fair runs through Monday.
