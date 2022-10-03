GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Historical Society is hosting an antiques appraisal event on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Georgetown Fellowship Hall. Dan Meader, local antiques expert, will be doing appraisals, and the cost will be $5 for each item. Please join the Georgetown Historical Society for an evening and discover what your treasures are worth. The church is located at 7 Andover St., Georgetown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.