GEORGETOWN — Starting this week, Georgetown Peabody Library will open its doors on Thursdays as library trustee Chris Laut said town officials have approved budget funding for Thursday openings.
“Something the trustees and the last two library directors had been advocating for many years,” Last said.
Library Director Sarah Cognata said the funding was made available after requesting it from the town financing committee. She added that for a while, there were budget restraints but when funding was made available, the library took the opportunity in stride.
“We figured springtime was a great time to have an additional day open for the community,” Cognata said.
The library has always been closed on Thursdays and Sundays and is now shifting to being open six days a week. To celebrate the extended hours, the library will host a small party on Wednesday, according to library officials.
In addition, four electric vehicle charging stations have been put up in front of the library and will soon be available for patrons, pending electrical hookups.
The money for the electric vehicle charging stations came separately after the town administration applied for a grant to have charging stations throughout town.
“I have gratitude to the community because they have been very supportive of the requests we make each year, and we are glad we get to be open an additional day and provide our services to the community,” Cognata said.
Thursday hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hours of operation are Mondays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Georgetown Peabody Library is located at 2 Maple St. More information can be found at georgetownpl.org.
