GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Municipal Light Department recently installed electric vehicle chargers in three locations, the Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St.; Town Hall, 1 Library St.; and at the Park-and-Ride on East Main Street. The Town Hall and Park and Ride both have two charging ports while the library has four charging ports, for a total of eight public chargers that are available in the community.
General Manager Dave Schofield said partial funding for the Level 2 chargers was provided by grants received by the town and Georgetown Light.
“The installation of the BreezeEV chargers is another step forward in our ongoing commitment to promote sustainable and renewable energy options for our ratepayers,” Schofield said. “The grants enabled us to install the eight chargers in convenient locations throughout the community.”
The chargers are dual chargers which allow users to charge a battery electric vehicle (BEV) to 80% from empty in 4 to 10 hours, and a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in 1 to 2 hours. Both peak and off-peak rates are offered at each location.
To access the BreezeEV chargers, the Amp Up app must be downloaded to the user’s phone to scan the QR code at each station. The app will interface with the EV charger.
In addition to the public EV chargers, Georgetown Light has an EV rewards program for its residential customers that lets them earn a $10/month credit on their electric bill for Level 2 charging or a $5/month credit for Level I charging in their homes. Customers must first enroll in the program and charge their EV between 10 p.m. – 12 p.m. (next day). Georgetown Light also offers a $300 rebate on newly installed home Smart (Wi-Fi Capable) Level 2 chargers.
For eligibility and restrictions about the Georgetown Light Goes Green rebate program, visit the website www.georgetownlight.com, call 978-352-5730, or email info@georgetownlight.com.
