ROWLEY — A Georgetown man accused of raping and kidnapping a woman was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on Tuesday, setting the stage for a possible trial later in the year.
David G. Nadeau, 31, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
Following Nadeau’s arraignment in District Court, Judge Peter Doyle determined Nadeau was potentially dangerous and ordered him held without bail. Doyle later agreed to set bail at $20,000 and imposed several conditions if he posted bail.
Those conditions included remaining in his mother’s house around the clock. Nadeau must also wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim, stay out of areas ordered by the court, and stay out of trouble with the law.
An Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson said Thursday that following Nadeau's arraignment in Superior Court he was released on the same conditions. Nadeau is due back in Superior Court on June 2.
While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was immediately impounded, an Essex County prosecutor relayed parts of the case during a December hearing.
The prosecutor said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her will and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.