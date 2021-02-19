ROWLEY — A Georgetown man awaiting trial on charges he raped and kidnapped a woman is expected to be arraigned in Salem Superior Court in April, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
David G. Nadeau, 31, was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
Nadeau's impending arraignment comes after several failed attempts for a Salem Superior Court grand jury to indict him on the charges. Since November, four indictment dates were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The last postponement took place on Jan. 21, prompting Judge William Martin to schedule a probable cause hearing for Feb. 19. It was at Friday's probable cause hearing that Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte informed Doyle that an arraignment date had been scheduled for April 13. He was eventually indicted Jan. 28.
Doyle then scheduled a status hearing for April 16 in District Court. It's assumed that if the April 13 arraignment takes place, the charges against Nadeau in the lower court will be dismissed that day.
Following Nadeau's arraignment in District Court, Doyle determined him to be potentially dangerous and ordered him held without bail. Doyle later agreed to set bail at $20,000. But unable to come up with $20,000, Nadeau remained incarcerated at the Middleton jail.
If Nadeau posts bail, he must remain in his mother’s house around the clock. Nadeau must also wear a GPS tracking device, have no contact with the victim and stay out of trouble with the law.
While the police report detailing the allegations against Nadeau was immediately impounded, an Essex County prosecutor relayed parts of the case during a December hearing.
The prosecutor said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her will and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, according to the prosecutor.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
