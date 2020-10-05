ROWLEY – A Georgetown man arraigned on rape and other serious felonies last week in Newburyport District Court will be back before a judge Thursday for a dangerousness hearing.
David G. Nadeau, 31, of West Main Street, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 29, at 2:32 p.m. by local police on Haverhill Street and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
He was arraigned that afternoon and held without bail pending Thursday's hearing to determine whether he poses too great a risk to be granted bail while awaiting trial, according to Essex District Attorney's Office spokesperson Carrie Kimball.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas declined to comment on the arrest because the alleged victim and Nadeau know each other.
The Rowley police report regarding the arrest was immediately impounded when Nadeau was arraigned in District Court.
