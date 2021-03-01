GEORGETOWN – The Georgetown Teachers’ and Support Staff Union have created a community food pantry at Georgetown Middle/High School for anyone experiencing food insecurity.
Students can access it during the school day for snacks and items to take home.
The union will also be hosting a drive-up service outside the entrance of GMHS on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., staffed by students who will earn community service hours. Requests can also be processed and sent home if that is more convenient.
Anyone who would like food can email requests for Monday pickup or items to be sent home to foodpantry@georgetown.k12.ma.us. Those people who are interested can also show up without a prior request.
The pantry includes most non-perishable items, including soup, cereal, oatmeal, pasta, tomato sauce, tuna and other things.
Anyone who would like to donate non-perishable items can leave them in a box labeled GMHS Food Pantry just inside and to the left of the main entrance to the school, at 11 Winter St.
