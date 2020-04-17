GEORGETOWN – Selectmen recently voted to reschedule the town election from May 11 to June 8, extending the deadline for voters to register.
In response to the state of emergency and concerns about COVID-19 and its implications on election administration, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a law authorizing the Board of Selectmen to vote to postpone the local election to June 8. Selectman David Twiss presented the motion and the board voted 4-0 with Joseph Bonavita abstaining.
The law requires the town to post public notice of the postponed election and rescheduled election date on its website and to broadly publicize the postponement and rescheduling.
The law also establishes a new voter registration deadline of 8 p.m. on the 10th day before the rescheduled election, which puts that last registration day as May 29.
The law also allows the town to reuse election materials, so Georgetown will be using the official and absentee ballots for the election June 8 if it needs to be moved again for public safety reasons.
In light of the widespread practice of social distancing, the law also allows residents to vote by absentee ballot.
All applications for an absentee ballot must be received by the town clerk before noon on May 28. Any person may apply for an absentee ballot by sending a signed request to the clerk’s office or filling out the absentee ballot application.
The law also provides for early voting by mail. All applications for early voting ballots must be received before noon June 4.
Any person may obtain an early voting ballot by sending a signed request to the clerk’s office. Early voting ballots must be received by the clerk before the polls close at 8 p.m. on election day.
Anyone with questions can email Town Clerk Kerri McManus at kmcmanus@georgetownma.gov or call 978-352-5711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.