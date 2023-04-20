GEORGETOWN — Georgetown Public Library staff and the Friends of Georgetown Peabody Library invite the public to help celebrate the opening of the permanent StoryWalk path on May 6 at 10 a.m.
There will be brief remarks, a ribbon cutting, a chance to meet four local children’s authors (Maggie Van Galen, Paul Janson, Dyan deNapoli and Donna Seim), and the opportunity to walk on the new StoryWalk path.
This event will take place rain or shine. The Friends will offer light refreshments. The library is at 2 Maple St.
