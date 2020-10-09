ROWLEY – A Georgetown man arraigned on rape and other serious felony charges last week in Newburyport District Court used a stun gun to control and punish his victim, an Essex County prosecutor said during a dangerousness hearing Thursday.
David G. Nadeau, 31, of West Main Street was arrested by Rowley police Sept. 29 and charged with rape with threat of bodily injury, aggravated rape while committing a felony, kidnapping, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts), domestic assault and battery, intimidating a witness, threatening to commit a crime and possession of an electric stun gun.
Following the roughly 30-minute hearing in District Court to determine if Nadeau posed too great a danger to the alleged victim to be afforded bail while awaiting trial, Judge Peter Doyle found him dangerous and ordered him held at the Middleton House of Corrections.
Nadeau's attorney, Christopher Norris, asked Doyle not to send his client to the Middleton jail because Nadeau suffers from asthma and a current outbreak of COVID-19 there could endanger his health.
More than 130 inmates and staff have contracted the potentially fatal virus in recent days, leading Doyle and other judges to balk at sending some defendants there while they await trial.
As part of her argument to keep Nadeau locked up, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said he was on probation for a "strikingly similar" incident involving the same victim in West Virginia earlier in the year.
Kennedy said Nadeau would force the victim to perform sexual acts against her wishes and would take her phone so she could not call for help. When she did not do what he commanded, he would hit her. During the most recent alleged assault, Nadeau used a stun gun to force her to comply, Kennedy said.
“He cannot be trusted to be around her," Kennedy said.
Norris said Nadeau denied the charges and added that the alleged victim suffered from credibility issues.
Norris also said Nadeau would have agreed to live with his parents in Georgetown and remain confined at their home. He agreed to wear a GPS monitoring device, have no contact with the alleged victim, and post $500 bail.
But Doyle sided with Kennedy and agreed there were no conditions of release that could guarantee the alleged victim's safety. He did tell Norris that Nadeau could appeal his decision in Salem Superior Court in the form of a bail review hearing. Nadeau's next court date in Newburyport is Nov. 10.
The Rowley police report regarding the arrest, typically part of a defendant's docket, was immediately impounded when Nadeau was arraigned in District Court.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter: @drogers41008.
