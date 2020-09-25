GEORGETOWN – Searle Street and two nearby roads were closed Friday morning when a gas main was damaged and leaked during road construction.
National Grid crews secured the leak by 9 a.m. and were expected to spend several hours there repairing the damaged main, according to Georgetown Fire Chief Fred Mitchell.
Searle Street, Tenney Street and Marlboro Road were closed and homes in the area were evacuated as a precaution, Mitchell added.
No natural gas was detected inside any of the homes and residents were allowed to return home after each house was checked, according to Mitchell.
Tenney Street and Marlboro Road were reopened later in the morning. Searle Street, which was previously closed off to traffic due to ongoing construction work, remained closed.
“We would like to remind residents to evacuate their homes and call for help if they smell gas,” Mitchell said. “I would also like to thank the firefighters and police officers who responded for their quick and decisive actions in containing and controlling a potentially dangerous incident.”
Groveland firefighters covered the town while Georgetown firefighters were on scene.
