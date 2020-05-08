Gessner remembered as a passionate art teacher

AMESBURY — Some people were just born to teach and Joan Gessner was one of the best, according to her former students.
Gessner opened a space to teach art, Gessner Studio, in her East Greenwood Street home about 15 years ago and worked with “several hundred” art students, according to her daughters Casey Mogren and Cheryl Summers.
The Ohio native died suddenly of natural causes in her home April 26. Gessner, 82, leaves behind her three children, six grandchildren, an ex-husband and two siblings.
Summers said the expressions of love and condolences from her mother’s students have been “overwhelming” since word of her death.
“There were a lot of people who are very close to her,” Summers said.
Gessner specialized in realistic watercolors, but it was her compassion for the individual that was one of her best qualities, according to Summers.
“She really instilled a passion in her students and that is why they are still so endeared to her,” Mogren said. “Her ability to teach art was pretty amazing. She didn’t take any garbage in class, either. If you weren’t there to be serious, she would tell you not to come. Some incredible artists have come out of her studio.”
Mogren said many of her mother’s students told her their teacher had eyes in the back of her head.
“There could be seven students in a class,” Mogren said. “She would be seated at one table but she knew what was going on everywhere.”
Student Laurie Smith said she often bore witness to Gessner’s amazing sense of perception.
“She was amazing,” Smith said. “She would be working with the class and then yell out, ‘No! Put more blue in that!’ You would look down at your painting and wonder how she saw that. She just knew what everybody was doing at all times and she felt teaching was even more important than her painting.”
Deb Manseau worked with Gessner for three years and said she was “a true teacher.”
“She loved teaching, she lived for teaching,” Manseau said. “She inspired people’s creative sides. She was encouraging, but if it wasn’t up to her standard, she would let you know about it. Then, she would help you fix it.”
