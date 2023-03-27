NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library is offering a virtual lecture on basic birdwatching Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Virtual registration is required. This presentation provides valuable pointers, tips and shortcuts to quickly get the most out of birding and to become a skilled birder.
Topics covered include binocular selection, field guide options (and how to use them efficiently), best approaches to finding birds (where, when and how), and recommendations to increase fun and lessen frustration.
This event is intended for adults. Register on the library website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it, should call the library at 978-465-4428 to cancel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.