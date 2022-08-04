NEWBURYPORT — More than 50 local businesses, nonprofit organizations and charities joined a fleet of model ships at the Senior Community Center on Thursday for the first-ever Yankee Homecoming Know Your Community informational fair.
Yankee Homecoming Chairman Paul Bushey said 56 organizations, municipal agencies and businesses took part in the event, which was designed as a community fair to give Greater Newburyport residents a chance to become acquainted with local and regional resources available on a daily basis.
"There are so many services in the community that you might say that you don't know what you don't know," he said. "This gives people the opportunity to find out what great groups are out there. We've got state services, city services, government services."
State and municipal agencies such as the Newburyport Police Department and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation manned information booths that saw a steady flow of visitors. Representatives from health care businesses such as Anna Jaques Hospital, Atria Merrimack Place and Visiting Angels were also on hand.
The Newburyport Lions Club was also represented as was the Newburyport and Newbury Chapter of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, which supports local residents in need of financial, rental, food, utility and medical support.
"We help people in Newburyport, Newbury and Byfield with just about anything they are in need of as long as they are financially eligible," chapter President Jan Kolman said. "Most recently, we put some people up in a motel for a week while they found housing."
Kolman added that the Know Your Community event was a great chance for her organization to introduce itself to many people.
"This is the first time a lot of people have been finding out about us and they have been very impressed when they find out what kind of help we offer," she said. "I don't think a lot of people know just how many charitable organizations there are in Newburyport and that we encourage people to reach out."
The Merrimack Valley Ship Model Club had a well-visited table filled with a fleet of its handiwork, including a 1:100 scale model of a World War II era cargo ship.
Club member Mike Swanson said his group meets at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport on the second Saturday of each month. He said his club promotes the art of building model ships and would like to get more younger members involved.
"We teach a lot of beginners how to enter into the hobby and we have actually been very successful. We are actually one of the youngest and fastest-growing ship model clubs in the Northeast," he said.
Community Service of Newburyport board member Kitty Pearson let people know about her 110-year-old, privately funded social service agency. Community Service serves families in Newburyport, Newbury and West Newbury, recently sending more than 20 local children to summer camp.
"We send children to the camps that they would like to go to be it soccer camp, sailing camp, tennis camp," she said.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, also attended the fair, speaking to constituents from Newbury and West Newbury and reminding people that Newburyport and Salisbury will be part of his First Essex Senate district beginning next year.
Tarr said he made the rounds of the many tables and liked what he saw.
"It's been pretty impressive to learn about these organizations and what they are doing," he said. "We've been working on a situation that could help connect some of the local food pantries and food operations with some of the charitable organizations that can help them. So this has been a great morning and very productive so far."
