NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will host a virtual cat seminar Tuesday at 7 p.m. featuring cat behavior and retention specialist Rachel Geller.
Virtual registration is required. Geller will talk about what a cat behaviorist does and the most common problems she encounters, and then answer cat behavior questions from the audience.
Geller is founder and president of All Cats All the Time, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the adoption of cats and preventing their surrender and abandonment by helping shelters – and cat owners who cannot otherwise afford to do so – receive cat behavior counseling free of charge for their pets, according to the library.
Geller is certified as a cat behavior and retention specialist, humane education specialist, pet chaplain, fear-free shelter specialist, American Association of Feline Practitioners, cat-friendly veterinary advocate and RedRover Reader.
She is a cat behaviorist for cat/animal shelters all over the world, including working with adopters, training shelter volunteers and instituting surrender prevention programs. She also provides individual cat behavior help to cat owners.
Virtual registration is required. This event is intended for adults. Register at the library's website, newburyportpl.org, or by calling 978-465-4428. Those who sign up and cannot make it are asked to call the library to cancel.
