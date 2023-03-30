NEWBURYPORT — Gibson Sotheby's International Realty has announced it has acquired Fruh Realty, marking the firm’s second office on the North Shore of Massachusetts and its 27th office statewide.
The merger expands the firm's footprint on Cape Ann and extends its service into the New Hampshire residential real estate market for the first time. With this addition, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty welcomes Fruh Realty founders Kevin and Alison Fruh and 16 sales associates specializing in the markets along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire coasts.
Principal broker Kevin Fruh will continue to practice real estate and be an integral part of the Newburyport office, located at 19 Green St. Fruh Realty was founded in 2018.
“In welcoming Kevin, Alison and their team to our firm, we unite their esteemed local reputation with Gibson Sotheby's International Realty’s worldwide recognition and access to highly qualified global clientele, ensuring our clients receive every advantage," Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty Chief Executive Officer Colleen Barry said. "Our expansion on Cape Ann and into New Hampshire is a significant achievement for our firm and it is our privilege to join the wonderful Newburyport community.”
Kevin Fruh went on to say the merger made sense.
"We are proud of our accomplishments and our outstanding team of professionals, but in today’s fast moving world of real estate, it is crucial to be aware of every opportunity to better serve our agents and clients," Kevin Fruh said. "Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is part of a global brand, but at its core, it's a family business of experts in their local markets. This affiliation strengthens our position in key feeder markets and represents the combination of two trusted companies rooted in exceptional client service."
Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty first opened a North Shore office in Manchester-by-the-Sea in 2020.
For additional information, contact Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty at 617-426-6900 or: info@gibsonsir.com
