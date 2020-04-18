Gift of 200 trees rooted in hope

BRYAN EATON/Staff photoNewburyport Mayor Donna Holaday, far right, was on hand for the delivery of trees with Institution For Savings President and CEO Michael Jones, right. Greg Souther of Riverfront Landscaping along with Anthony Cicale and Seth Nicol, unload Newburyport’s share of the 200 trees donated by the bank to the 13 communities it serves to mark their 200th anniversary and to remember Earth Day, which is Wednesday.