Gift of 200 trees rooted in hope

NEWBURYPORT – It wasn’t exactly the scenario the head of the Institution for Savings had in mind when planning for the bank’s 200th anniversary year. But Michael Jones, the president and CEO, hopes the donation of 200 15-foot trees to the 13 communities where IFS has offices might send a message of hope in challenging times.
In January, Jones contacted leaders of 13 North Shore communities where the bank has offices with an offer to donate 200 trees to commemorate Earth Day, which is April 22, as well as the bank’s 200th anniversary. The bank had already planned a number of other “200-themed” activities to celebrate, including raising an anniversary flag in January and in February employees committed 200 “random acts of kindness.” In March, 200 mugs filled with breakfast foods were donated to Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury and The Open Door in Gloucester.
But the pandemic and state of emergency cancelled plans to unveil a commemorative plaque at the bank’s main office on State Street earlier this month.
Jones and Kim Rock, the executive vice president and chief operating officer, believed the donation of trees – a sign of stability and life – would be a positive sign for residents. Rock enlisted the bank’s longtime landscape contractor, Greg Southard of Riverfront Landscaping along with Steve Walfield, owner of Corliss Wholesale Supply in Ipswich. Walfield procured the 200 trees, a mixture of October Glory maples, Princeton elms and Yoshino cherry trees. Southard and his team delivered them to every community, a process that took a full week.
Jones said he hopes the tree plantings will provide some comfort to the communities served by the bank.
“We know this is a very challenging time for our customers and our communities,” he said. “If witnessing the planting of these beautiful trees that will grow and bloom for many years provides any sense of hope for better days to come, we have accomplished our goal.”
Officials in communities receiving the trees appreciated the gifts during this stressful time.
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday expressed her gratitude for all the bank has done for the city during the past two centuries.
“As our world has been gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are witness once again to their generosity in the donating and planting of 200 trees in our communities. This act of kindness is heartening to see as a sign of life and hope during this unprecedented time,” she said in the release.
Tree Commission Chair Connie Preston said the commission “will be planting these trees and many more in the next few weeks and hope that the new trees will provide some hope during these challenging times.”
