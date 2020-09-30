Girl sews gifts for Amesbury Middle School

AMESBURY — A local girl is doing what she can to make life in a global pandemic a little more colorful for her former classmates.
Sophie Wagner spent her summer vacation learning to sew. The 13-year-old liked sewing so much that she decided to go into business for herself in the most 2020-appropriate way possible.
"I started making masks," she said.
Sophie is an eighth-grader at Masconomet Regional Middle School in Boxford but attended seventh grade in Amesbury. She raised roughly $500 selling her face masks via her Sophie-Wagner-6 Venmo account so she could give her former Amesbury Middle School classmates a gift.
Each grade at Amesbury Middle School is broken into two color-coded teams. Sophie has spent the past two months making roughly 720 team color-coded masks for her old classmates.
"By doing them by team colors, I feel that is a way to unite the kids in the school," she said. "This is something that brings them together by their team color."
Amesbury and Masconomet middle schools are holding classes remotely.
Sophie also reached out to Amesbury Middle School Principal Brian Gill, who she said has been very helpful with her project. She hopes to deliver her masks to the middle school soon.
"I have been aiming for November since the beginning because it is a ton of work," Sophie said. "I'd say it takes about four or five hours of work a day."
The masks are adjustable so they will fit more faces, she said.
"I also do them in different sizes and styles," she said. "I have some pleated ones and I have ones in the cone shape that kind of wrap around your nose and don't have the ridges. So there are a lot of options."
No one enjoys wearing a face mask but making them more fashionably comfortable helps, according to the young seamstress.
"I think, if we all had the option, we would rather not," she said. "But, if you have one that fits well and it is breathable, then it is not that bad."
Sophie's parents, Susan and Stephen Wagner (the city's former poet laureate), have been helping her "a little bit" with the mask making, according to her mother.
"I've been helping her put the beads on the mask so that they are adjustable," Susan Wagner said. "But most of it, she is doing on her own."
Wagner said she's very proud of her daughter's generosity.
"She is very community spirited," Wagner said. "I think she learned that from her dad and we are all kind of community-minded. She is just taking that next step with the masks. I think it is great."
