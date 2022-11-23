NEWBURYPORT — This holiday season the Maudslay Arts Center is hoping people give the gift of music by purchasing gift certificates to its summer concert series This coming MAC will celebrate its silver jubilee, the 25th season, which promises something for every musical taste from classical to jazz, from country to the Great American Songbook.
Maudslay Arts Center is located at 95 Curzon Mill Road, Maudslay State Park, Newburyport. The concerts are held rain or shine, moving inside to the MAC Concert Barn when weather dictates. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner, which can be casual or as elaborate as a gourmet meal with tablecloth and flowers and whatever suits the patron's fancy.
Desserts such as seasonal cobblers, brownies, and Hodgie’s ice cream, cold beverages and coffee may be purchased during intermission, all served by MAC volunteers who continue to make this non-profit series happen.
To purchase gift certificates online (major credit cards accepted) visit the MAC website at www.maudslayartscenter.org, call 978-618-5248 or send a check to Maudslay Arts Center c/o Costello, 182 Whitehall Road, Amesbury MA 01913.
Those who cannot make a show but want to help MAC, can make a donation to MAC in any amount online or inquire about becoming a Friend of MAC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.