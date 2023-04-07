ROWLEY — A Gloucester woman was tentatively identified as the person found dead early Friday morning inside a burning car, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker.
Susan Frey, 79, was the lone occupant in a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle that was reported crashed on a private driveway at 935 Haverhill St. about 12:56 a.m. The vehicle had no connection to that address.
First responders found the car fully engulfed by fire and Frey inside. Based on evidence found at the scene and inside Frey’s apartment, foul play is not suspected. The victim’s identity is subject to confirmation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
An Essex County DA's spokesperson added an autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death. The spokesperson gave no timetable when that information would be released to the public.
Rowley police Chief Scott Dumas said that about an hour prior to the crash, a Rowley police officer spotted the same vehicle, parked across town on Stackyard Road. The officer spoke with the driver, assessed the driver as capable of continuing to drive and gave the driver directions back to the road leading to their home.
The officer then followed the driver on Route 133 into Ipswich before alerting Ipswich police that the vehicle was passing through their town.
Rowley police had no further contact with the vehicle until receiving the crash report at the location back in Rowley.
The crash is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Rowley Police Department.
