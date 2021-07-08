Gnome homes come to Amesbury this weekend

AMESBURY — Magical creatures and their humble abodes will be spotted downtown this weekend when the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce hosts its newest contest.
The Downtown Fairies, Gnomes & Mystical Homes contest has already offered more than 40 applicants a chance to make their own fairy or gnome home — tiny houses inspired by fairy tales and folklore — that will be placed at various downtown businesses Saturday and Sunday.
Fairy and gnome enthusiasts can then get a map of their gnome homes from downtown businesses, including Eighteen Friend Street, Trendsetter’s Boutique, Hempire and Health Matters. The maps will include a ballot and visitors can then check off a list of each home and vote for their favorite. The winning home will earn a prize for its creator(s.)
A second prize will be awarded for the most popular home on Instagram (www.instagram.com/discover_amesbury/?hl=en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/amesburychamberofcommerce).
Coleen Magowan, the owner of Eighteen Friend Street, brainstormed the idea of the Fairies, Gnomes & Mystical Homes contest with a bunch of friends in the spring.
“COVID was still happening then and we thought this would be a nice, outdoor activity for people. They could come downtown and we could set up some fairy houses,” Magowan said. “People could be involved and also not have to be around people, if they want to. But, fortunately, we’ve been able to take off our masks and people can still be outside.”
She approached a friend, Coco, Early & Associates broker/owner Chris Moore, about the contest. Moore said in a press release that she loved the idea.
Moore said she is more comfortable dealing with real homes but was happy to sponsor the contest.
“Any time Coleen has an idea, I say, ‘Let me help you,’” Moore said. “So fairy homes are my new specialty now. Gnomes need homes!”
The pair then approached Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Phil DeCologero and the wheels began spinning to make the contest a reality.
Magowan said Amesbury’s contest will give people a chance to enjoy the downtown area while also catching up on how their favorite local businesses are doing.
“People can get a good idea of who is still open when it comes to the restaurants and the stores,” Magowan said. “Most of the stores and restaurants will have something going on over the weekend to make the kids smile or even the adults smile.”
Eighteen Friend Street will also offer fairy wands and other items for people checking out the fairy and gnome homes.
“We will also hopefully have a life-size fairy walking around,” she said. “She is 7 and we hope to get her walking around in her fairy outfit. We haven’t done anything as a store since COVID arrived. So this is our first event/exciting thing we have to look forward to and hopefully we will be able to do a lot more.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
