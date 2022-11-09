NEWBURYPORT — Less than 24 hours after winning the 1st Essex state representative race Tuesday, Dawne Shand said she is grateful for all the help she received during election season and is excited to get to work on Beacon Hill next year.
“I want to thank everyone for believing in me and placing their trust in me,” she said.
The Newburyport Democrat will be representing her hometown, as well as Salisbury, Merrimac and Amesbury Districts 2-5, for the next two years beginning in January. Shand will succeed former state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, who took a position on the state Parole Board over the summer.
Shand received 12,526 votes districtwide while her Republican challenger, C.J. Fitzwater of Salisbury, picked up 8,553 votes, according to unofficial results
Shand said she expects to spend the next two months meeting with local municipal leaders and hearing more about their biggest priorities.
“We want to make sure that we have a clear plan for approaching Beacon Hill,” she said. “It’s go time.”
The state representative-elect added that she is interested in moving an economic development bill forward at the State House as well as providing further funding for some of the district’s larger infrastructure problems, such as protecting Newburyport’s drinking water in the Artichoke River and building a new wastewater treatment plant in Merrimac.
Shand thanked her team of canvassers as well as her husband, Brian Krisler, for their “unwavering support” during the campaign.
“These people just laced up their shoes every weekend and went out there,” she said. “That ability to go door to door and talk to people, reassure people and build trust and essentially build the good will that you need in a campaign like this is crucial.”
Shand said she received a congratulatory text from Fitzwater after the polls closed Tuesday and the two spoke by phone Wednesday morning.
“C.J. has been a perfect gentleman,” she said.
“We had a great conversation,” Fitzwater said. “We had a wonderful conversation.”
Fitzwater thanked his supporters and expressed pride in terms of how he ran his campaign.
“We had a long-fought, positive campaign,” Fitzwater said.
As the president of the board of directors for the Massachusetts Women’s Political Caucus, Shand said she was very cognizant of the fact that she will be the first woman to represent the district since Barbara Hildt from 1983 to 1993.
Shand said more young women, such as her college-aged daughter, should give serious thought to running for political office.
“This world offers enormous possibilities and it doesn’t have to be their primary focus. But you learn so much and you really grow to appreciate your community,” she said.
Kelcourse congratulated Shand on her victory Wednesday afternoon and said she and Fitzwater both ran excellent, positive campaigns.
“Dawne worked hard to win and I am confident she will do a great job representing the people of the 1st Essex District. She is a nice person who is passionate about public service. I wish her and her family the very best and offer my congratulations,” he said.
Voter turnout was steady in district communities on Tuesday.
Merrimac Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh said a line had formed in front of Merrimac Public Library by the time the polls opened at 7 a.m. By 1 p.m., 1,186 votes had been cast.
“People have been very conscientious about the ballot questions and how they are voting,” she said. “They are taking their time and they are really coming prepared.”
Amesbury City Clerk Amanda Haggstrom had seen 4,382 votes counted at Amesbury High School by 2 p.m. and said that tally included mail-in votes and early voting ballots.
“It’s been very steady and busy all day,” she said.
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said voting was very busy at the Hilton Senior Center, where 2,657 ballots had been recorded by 3 p.m.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.