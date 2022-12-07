NEWBURYPORT — The long-awaited opening of a local Goat franchise remains in a holding pattern after the city's Building Department recently issued a cease-and-desist order, temporarily halting all work there, Building Commissioner Gregory Earls confirmed.
Earls said the order, which was issued just days ago, was to give building contractors a chance to submit updated drawings of their work. Even though work has been progressing there since at least summer, contractors had yet to submit complete drawings of the project – leaving out how the building would conform to the Americans With Disabilities Act. There were also other issues.
The Goat, a popular chain of southern New Hampshire restaurants, was expected to open its newest location along the Merrimack River at the former home of Plum Island Coffee Roasters as soon as September.
The chain is owned by The Fleury Group with locations in Hampton, Portsmouth and Manchester, New Hampshire. The Fleury Group also owns Wally’s and Bernie’s Beach Bar, both in Hampton, and The Green Room in Portsmouth.
While Earls said issuing the order was not normal for a building project, he was hesitant to call it a major problem.
"We just want them to get their ducks in a row," Earls said.
Asked how long it would take for that to happen, Earls said he had "no idea."
Emails to The Fleury Group seeking comment were not immediately returned.
As recently as spring, the Newburyport Development-owned space at 54R Merrimac St. was going to be the new home of a Mexican-style cantina called Luchos. It was originally slated to open in October 2021, but the start date was pushed back to this summer.
A check of The Fleury Group's website shows no mention of the newest Goat franchise and still refers to the project as Luchos.
In early 2021, Newburyport Development, part of New England Development owned by Steven Karp, drew considerable flak from local residents when it announced it was ending its association with Plum Island Coffee Roasters. The coffee shop had been a fixture there for 15 years.
The shop’s former owner, City Councilor Bruce Vogel, blasted New England Development for not extending his lease, leading to a protracted struggle between lessor and lessee.
