NEWBURYPORT — Although her life was cut short by a drunken driver, Trista Zinck's mark on the community continues to live on 17 years after her death, and a GoFundMe effort launched last week by a former classmate that raised more than $3,000 in three days is proof of that.
In January 2003, Zinck, a 16-year-old sophomore at Newburyport High School, was walking home after a study date when she was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver who was drunk.
Shortly after her death, the high school soccer team, including coach Derry Bray, designed and funded a memorial garden at Cherry Hill Athletic Fields as a tribute to the former player.
In addition to flowers, the garden includes a marble bench with the inscription, "When we lost you, Trista/Our hearts all split in two/Half is full of memories/And one half died with you," and a marble slab that reads: "Life's Too Short To Be Sad/Trista Rose Zinck."
About five years ago, however, the garden was dug up and parts of it were set aside while the city began construction of a full-size soccer field.
Trista's mother, Mary Zinck, was devastated but was told by the city that the memorial would be moved. She even worked with officials on design plans that included the possibility of a small fence.
Despite these efforts and Mary Zinck's countless appearances at city meetings, the project did not move forward because of a lack of money. Though the memorial, including the bench and slab, were moved to the center of a new traffic roundabout at Cherry Hill, the garden was not restored and Zinck grew impatient as it became more overgrown.
"If they weren't going to fix it, they should've left it alone," she said.
Last week, after several posts on social media, Zinck's pleas for the restoration of the garden were heard by Zac Sarff, a former classmate of Trista who set up a GoFundMe for the project.
In three days, 52 people donated $3,050 for the project and some 30 to 40 of Trista's former classmates volunteered to help fix the garden.
Zinck was blown away by the support, adding that her daughter "cared about everybody, and it shows."
Volunteers were going to begin the restoration last weekend, but they faced another roadblock when a city official told Zinck she would need permission from the Parks Commission before moving forward. With the commission's next meeting not for another few weeks, Zinck began emailing city councilors to ask for support.
After some back-and-forth, Zinck received the go-ahead to start the garden restoration. The city has since promised to provide volunteers to maintain the garden for years to come.
Mayor Donna Holaday said if the project ends up costing more than $3,000, the city will cover the expense.
At the time of her death, Trista was at the top of her class at Newburyport High School, involved in school sports and theater, active in the Girl Scouts and generally, "always positive," her mother said.
With the restoration of the memorial, Mary Zinck hopes Trista's memory will live on. Most of all, she is grateful for Trista's former classmates who "came through 17 years later."
