AMESBURY — The third annual "Going Gold" event on Thursday, Aug. 26, will raise money for Caiden's Crusaders, a nonprofit helping children and their families fighting childhood cancer.
The event at Gametime Lanes & Entertainment, 84 Haverhill Road, begins between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
There will be bowling, ax throwing, arcade games, food, cocktails, raffles and gold boxes.
Bowling is $125. Ax throwing is $150. There are 12 lanes of 10-pin bowling, eight lanes of candlepin bowling and six ax throwing booths.
To make a nonrefundable reservation, Venmo @caidens-crusaders-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.