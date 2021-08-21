AMESBURY — The third annual "Going Gold" event on Thursday, Aug. 26, will raise money for Caiden's Crusaders, a nonprofit helping children and their families fighting childhood cancer.

The event at Gametime Lanes & Entertainment, 84 Haverhill Road, begins between 6 and 6:30 p.m. 

There will be bowling, ax throwing, arcade games, food, cocktails, raffles and gold boxes. 

Bowling is $125. Ax throwing is $150. There are 12 lanes of 10-pin bowling, eight lanes of candlepin bowling and six ax throwing booths. 

To make a nonrefundable reservation, Venmo @caidens-crusaders-1. 

