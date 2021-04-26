NEWBURY — Two local fathers have found themselves running for the same Newbury seat on the Triton Regional School Committee. The race has also found both men distinctly at odds with each other.
Incumbent Paul Goldner is a married father of a 4-year-old and a 6-year-old and was initially appointed to fill Dan Valianti's seat in 2018. Goldner, 42, ran successfully to fill out the rest of Valianti's three-year term in 2019 and is running for another three-year term.
"I believe in service, I believe that people should try to give to their communities and I think I have an ability to give valuable service in the role of School Committee member," Goldner said.
Matthew Landers, 38, is a married father of three boys (a soon to be preschooler, a first-grader and an infant) and said he feels parents have not had a voice on the committee during the pandemic.
"Once they get voted in, those members don't seem to be taking any advice from parents," Landers said. "They could say that they are but they are not. You get a form email response, they don't hear any of your concerns or even make you feel heard. Everything is a fight."
Earlier this year, Goldner apologized publicly after he made profane comments while arguing with a man who was disputing COVID-19 casualty numbers on the Merrimack Valley Eats Facebook page.
Landers said Goldner has been an embarrassment to the committee.
"The fact that he is even running again is embarrassing," Landers said. "Anyone who has an outburst on a Facebook public group should not be representing a town on a school committee."
Goldner reiterated that he apologized for the incident in January and said Landers' concerns are "manufactured outrage."
"I made a mistake," Goldner said. "If you look at the big, national survey data, the two of the hardest-hit professions when it comes to the mental health impact of the pandemic are nursing and teaching. I would say that someone who doesn't have empathy for that situation over the past 12 months, maybe shouldn't be in charge of an educational institution."
Goldener is a physics teacher at Newburyport High School and said his professional experience as a teacher allows him to serve a "valuable role" on the committee.
"We know more about the processes that went into gathering the data an administration presents than people who don't do education as a career," Goldner said. "We each bring our own perspectives to the School Committee and the more you can have, the better able you are to reflect the community, the values of the community and what they would like from their institutions."
Landers is a division manager for an electrical supply company and said he believes he has a more diverse background than Goldner.
"I'm not a teacher but I'm in a construction-related industry," Landers said. "I know about instruction and budgeting and things like that. I also know about how you can get people to work together and we already have a teacher (Paul Myette) on the School Committee. We don't need another."
Landers said Goldner's position on the Newburyport Teachers Association's negotiating committee is also of great concern.
"I know that he is in a different district and with a different union, but I don't know how he can vote on a contract as a School Committee member as well," Landers said. "He's not in this for the community, he is in this for Paul Goldner."
Goldner countered that his familiarity with teachers union negotiations has been an asset to the School Committee.
"I have an understanding of negotiation issues and some of other people on the School Committee have seen that as an asset as well," Goldner said.
Goldner said he would like to continue to work on the district's new health and wellness program if reelected to another term.
"There is more to health and wellness than simple information," he said. "It is really about asset building. When we focus on every student, especially with mental health, then we can create a community that builds up and helps those in need. If you keep your community strong, then it acts as a support net for everyone who is struggling."
Landers said he would prioritize crisis intervention for students.
"We need to get more health coordinators who can get to the kids who need help," Landers said. "There have been three suicide attempts in Triton since last March. Mental illness is a big problem. We need to reach those kids and those kids are being missed. They have hired one health and wellness coordinator, but I think we need more than at least one."
Town elections are scheduled in the district's towns of Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury on May 11.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
