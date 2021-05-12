Goldner pleased by a winning turnout

NEWBURY — An incumbent Triton Regional School Committee member is humbled and happy to have been given another three-year term by voters on Tuesday, while his opponent is vowing to run again.
The incumbent, Paul Goldner, has been a Newbury School Committee member since he was appointed in 2018. The 42-year-old won his first uncontested bid for reelection in 2019 but faced a challenge from newcomer Matt Landers in 2021.
Goldner won his second bid for reelection on Tuesday, garnering 1,271 votes in the district's three towns, Newbury, Salisbury and Rowley. Landers received 1,144.
"It's a little bit of a relief," Goldner said Wednesday. "I think this is the first contested School Committee seat in Newbury in 15 years. I was happy to see the number of people who voted for School Committee, which was quite a bit higher than it has been over the last few years. I like to see that sort of engagement."
Goldner spent a portion of Wednesday afternoon being sworn in to his second full term on the committee. He said that meeting his constituents was a highlight of the campaign for him.
"I think about that person who pulled over on the side of the road when I was holding a sign" on Tuesday, Goldner said. "They thanked me and told me they really appreciated the thoughtful way that I approached everything and said their whole family voted for me. That sort of remark makes me realize that the work that I am doing is appreciated and the work of the School Committee is appreciated. Even when we have to make controversial decisions, the people who agree or disagree hopefully recognize that we are all trying to do our best."
Landers is a newcomer to Newbury and his run for School Committee represented his first political race.
"Obviously I'm not happy with the outcome but, for a relatively unknown, I think it went better than most would have expected," he said. "I don't think we were expecting it to be this close."
According to preliminary results from the Newbury Town Clerk's Office, Goldner was able to pull off a close victory in his home town of Newbury, gathering 599 votes to Landers' 587.
Goldner did far better in Salisbury where he had 451 votes to 296 for Landers.
"I didn't know Salisbury would be that much of an issue for me. I kind of thought that it would be a 50/50," Landers said. "I wish I had done better in Salisbury but the whole experience, with all of the people that I met, has been just fabulous."
Landers won Rowley with 281 votes to Goldner's 221. Landers, who is 38, promised to run again for a School Committee seat next year.
"The reason I want to be on the School Committee is because I want to help the district. I believe in that message and I'm not giving up," Landers said. "I knew three people here before I moved in. So, to get the numbers that I did is a little humbling. I've had people who I've never met before hold signs for me. It is amazing."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
