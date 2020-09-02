NEWBURY — A new golf center in town has received a temporary occupancy permit nearly three years after the applicant first applied for a special permit to construct the facility.
At the continuation of a joint hearing of the Select and Planning boards last week, PGA professional Erik Sorensen — president of Newbury Golf Center & Ice Cream on Scotland Road — received provisional approval for an application for modifications to a special permit issued Nov. 15, 2017.
Sorensen sought to restore areas that were disturbed when a subcontractor he hired mistakenly cut a swath of trees beyond what was permissible. Town officials subsequently issued a stop work order and required Sorensen to implement a remediation plan and stabilize the site.
“The vote was taken in order to authorize town officials — in particular the building commissioner — to permit temporary use and occupancy of the site,” Town Planner Martha Taylor explained Monday.
The permit is contingent on Sorensen meeting all conditions imposed by the building commissioner, conservation agent, health agent and health inspector, she said.
“During this period of temporary use and occupancy, no exterior lights are to be turned on at any time — except on the pro shop/ice cream shop building, and no operations or activities are allowed on site after certain set hours, which vary depending on time of dusk or sunset,” Taylor said.
Sorensen is responsible for covering the cost to retain a lighting expert for a peer review.
The public hearing was continued to Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.
Following the vote last week, the center is now open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. As the largest golf practice facility on the North Shore, the 27-acre site includes a 350-yard driving range with 30 mats — 10 located inside a covered building with radiant heat for year round use.
“A bender wedge range — the first in New England — is designed to work on shots 100 yards and in,” Sorensen said.
A bent grass tee is 13,500 square feet and there’s a three-acre short game area with multiple greens and bunkers. Eight yellow 4x4, 600-pound concrete pads are imprinted with yardages from 30 to 100 yards.
“They’re made out of concrete, so when you hit it, the ball bounces,” Sorensen said. The plan includes a 7,500-square-foot putting green, 7,500-square-foot chipping green, and two bunkers.
Lessons and clinics for all ages, a large junior program with a three-day golf school, and various levels of memberships are available.
“We’ll have a large fall junior golf program both weekdays and weekends,” Sorensen noted.
Richardson’s ice cream is served on the 5,000-square-foot patio area with plenty of seating for family and friends.
For more information on the center, visit newburygolfcenter.com.
