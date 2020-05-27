NEWBURYPORT — Since Gov. Charlie Baker announced Massachusetts golf courses could reopen earlier this month, local golfers have been taking advantage of the opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy some time on the links.
Multiple local courses reported this week they have been operating near maximum capacity since reopening on May 7. Ould Newbury Golf Club general manager Ron Margeson said their tee times have been full all week, and he’s been encouraged to see that golfers on the course in Newbury have been following all of the state’s public health guidelines.
“It’s been very busy,” said Margeson at the club. “Seeing how we’re semi-private we’ve had to balance between our members and the public, so it’s been extremely busy. Everyone has been following the rules and everything is in place, people are excited to have everything in place and have something to do outside.”
Though Massachusetts was the last state to allow courses to reopen, the situation has steadily improved in the last month — though courses do still face certain significant challenges.
In addition, courses that have their own restaurants are now able to serve orders for takeout, and as of Monday golf carts are now available to all golfers as long as they’re being used by either one person at a time or by family members who live together. Previously, carts were only available to certain elderly people or individuals with physical disabilities.
The restaurant update was particularly helpful for Margeson, who said they initially had to lay off their chef and function manager but were able to bring them back after only a few weeks.
As for the challenges, right now Massachusetts golf courses are still required to maintain a 15-minute wait between tee times in order to help facilitate social distancing, which is up from the approximately 8-10 minutes usually employed by courses. While that may not seem like a big difference, it adds up over the course of a day and ultimately limits the course to 50-60% of its usual capacity.
“Every tee time is taken but it doesn’t feel as busy as usual,” said Amesbury Golf and Country Club pro Greg Parker, whose course usually has an 8-minute wait between tee times.
In addition, driving ranges and other amenities like practice facilities and putting greens remain closed. The local managers said they haven’t received any indication what the next update will be or when, but they are hopeful to see those restrictions lifted soon.
In the meantime, they are grateful to have been able to open up for what has proven to be a beautiful spring, and they believe their golfers feel the same way.
“I think it was an important thing that they opened up the golf courses and allowed courses to operate. That was a good thing for a lot of people to get outside and do something,” Margeson said. “Golf is something along with other outdoor activities that can be done in a safe way, and we’ve been lucky. The public has been understanding of the rules, we’re lucky to have great members and there has been a lot of support from them.”
For the latest updates on Massachusetts re-opening guidelines for local golf courses, visit https://www.massgolf.org/play/safeplayguidelines/#golfers.
