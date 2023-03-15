GROVELAND — Local resident Richard Saulnier was lauded by the Groveland Police Department on Tuesday for recently returning a checkbook he found on the road.
On Wednesday, March 8, Saulnier, found what appeared to be a checkbook on the side of the road, which contained $7,550 in cash and written checks which brought the total value to approximately $11,950.
Saulnier immediately took the checkbook and its contents to the Groveland police station in hopes of finding its rightful owner. The checkbook was returned to the owner later that same day.
“I would like to acknowledge Mr. Saulnier for doing the right thing and bringing the checkbook to the station,” said Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said. “Our town is comprised of good-hearted and caring people. It is often times we see a different story come from these instances and this just goes to show the kindness our residents have for the people within their community.”
