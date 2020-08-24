NEWBURYPORT – A Good Samaritan is being credited with rescuing two children who waded off a sandbar off Plum Island Point early Monday afternoon.
Newburyport Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said a boy began screaming for help after realizing he could not swim back to the sandbar safely. A female relative, also a child, went into the water to rescue him but also could not make it back.
That's when a man in his 30s, also on the sandbar, dove into the water and made sure the two children did not drift far away.
Newburyport Harbormaster Paul Hogg said other people on the sandbar then formed a human chain to pull the three people back onto the sand.
Bradbury drove the Good Samaritan to an access area off Plum Island Turnpike where an ambulance was waiting for them. The man was then transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
"He's just exhausted," Bradbury said.
Assisting at the scene were other Newburyport firefighters, Newburyport police officers, other members of the Newburyport Harbormaster's Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The children appeared to be around 10 years old.
During low tide, sunbathers can easily walk onto the sandbar from Plum Island Point Beach, but many people have gotten stuck there when high tide returns and eventually are cast off into the water. Over the years, local emergency responders have rescued dozens on people around Plum Island Point. In 2010, a 22-year-old Lynn woman died after she and several of her friends were swept away.
Hogg said the water was calm and the tide was not a factor during Monday's incident.
He also said there is a sign warning beach-goers not to swim in the mouth of the Merrimack River, and those who park there are given flyers warning of the dangers of swimming.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
