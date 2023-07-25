SALISBURY — Folks driving to and from local beaches over the weekend may have thought it would have been faster on foot as traffic slowed to a snail’s pace near the shore, especially Sunday afternoon.
Police Chief Tom Fowler explained why motorists may have experienced more traffic Sunday compared to other days this summer.
“I think yesterday was a banner day, and because we haven’t had a lot of those days, more people came out,” Fowler said Monday.
Selectman Chuck Takesian said he was very aware of the crowds at the beach center over the weekend.
“Sunday was predicted to be nice and of course it was nice and the beach was jammed, just jammed. Which is a good thing,” Takesian said.
He spoke about his own experience with the increased traffic while returning from a trip to Town Hall.
“When I came out and was heading back to the beach, the traffic was backed up to the (Salisbury Beach State) Reservation,” Takesian said. “In that short period of time, that’s what happened. And then, it just got worse. It was a logjam until about 7:30 p.m. at every street down here.”
Fowler said his department was prepared for the increased traffic and that he expects the same on similar good-weather days this summer.
“You figure all day long, people come down to Salisbury Beach,” he said. “You got 1,500 parking spots at the Reservation. Our lot holds 800-plus. You have private lots and on-street parking. That kind of builds up during the day.”
About 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a Salisbury police officer was seen manually controlling a traffic signal on Beach Road into Salisbury Square. Fowler said the idea is to get traffic away from the beach faster.
Fowler added that the amount of traffic Sunday will be the norm on weekends with similar weather but he understands why people were caught off guard.
“Yesterday, people probably weren’t used to it because we haven’t had such nice weekend days,” Fowler said.
When asked how his department responds to calls with so much bumper-to-bumper traffic, Fowler said officers will use bicycles and cruisers will be left closer to the beach.
“We have an ATV. If we can’t get a vehicle somewhere, we have alternatives,” he said. “Generally, we’ll always have a patrol car at what we call uptown up in the center so we don’t get stuck in the traffic, and then we have cars down the beach to handle calls down there.”
Local businesses have benefited from the increased traffic in town.
Mark Audette, owner of The Deck restaurant on Bridge Road, said he definitely noticed an uptick over the weekend.
“Saturday and Sunday were very busy days as a result of the nice weather, no two ways about it,” Audette said.
Fowler shared a message with those considering visiting the beach on the next beautiful day.
“Come enjoy the beaches and just realize you need to have patience if you choose to leave at that high-volume time,” he said. “We try not to have any road rage incidents, and I think people being patient and realizing it is gonna take them a little while to get off Salisbury Beach helps with that concern.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
