NEWBURYPORT – Good weather and many ballot choices likely spurred voters to the polls in Greater Newburyport on Super Tuesday.
In Newburyport, City Clerk Richard Burke Jones said in the early afternoon that voters had been visiting the polls at a “steady” rate.
“It’s been busy, steady all day,” he said. “I think it’s the good weather. I think it’s interested people.”
He also said concerns about the coronavirus, COVID-19, hadn’t kept people away. “I haven’t seen any masks.”
The city received about 400 votes via absentee ballots and about 950 people participated in early voting.
Earlier this week, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race.
“There’s that dynamic where some people voted for somebody and then they dropped out,” Jones said. “So, early voting is not as popular as it was with some people.”
He said at least one person called the clerk’s office on Monday, upset about their candidate dropping out, “but there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Jones added that more candidates could drop out this week, which complicated the way people feel about their vote. “Our system is imperfect that way.”
In Amesbury, City Clerk Christine Dixon said 16% of the city’s registered voters (1,985 people) had voted at the high school by 1 p.m.
“It has been mostly steady,” Dixon said. “It was busiest in the morning before people went to work. That has been the busiest time so far.”
Salisbury Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said voter turnout was steady at the Hilton Senior Center, where 11% of the town’s 6,600 registered voters had shown up with 750 casting their votes by noon.
“It has been consistently steady, not slow,” Morrison said.
Statewide, voters shrugged off heightened concerns about the coronavirus, packing into town halls, community centers and schools to pick a presidential candidate.
Several leading Democrats and more than a dozen long-shot candidates were on the ballot seeking a crack at taking on incumbent Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election.
Meanwhile, Trump faced primary challenges in Massachusetts and elsewhere from former Gov. Bill Weld, who is seeking to derail the president’s bid for a second term. In all, 14 states were holding primary elections Tuesday.
Polls ahead of the vote showed the front-runner, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, locked in a tight race with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren among Bay State voters.
Sanders, who led the delegate count going into Super Tuesday, hoped to build on his momentum with wins in Massachusetts and elsewhere. His supporters were confident of a win.
“He’s the most consistent person in the race,” said Robbie Wilson, 33, a Democrat who voted for Sanders at Saltonstall School in Salem. “I want someone who knows what they want to do. And while he might not get everything he wants, he’s unwilling to compromise, for the good of the people. I really think that’s what we need now.”
Warren, who had yet to clinch a primary, was facing a must-win competition in her home state. She picked up endorsements from many of the state’s top elected Democrats, including House Speaker Robert DeLeo, Senate President Karen Spilka and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan. Her supporters were also out in force Tuesday.
Steve Alphonse, a Democrat, voted for Warren in Salem on Tuesday and said he wants a presidential candidate who can defeat Trump in the general election. He’s concerned about racial tensions and health care, and said Warren’s proposals to address those problems set her apart from the other candidates. Sanders was his second-choice candidate.
“Ultimately, I’d like to see a Warren-Sanders ticket, but that’s not going to happen,” said Alphonse, 48. “Most of Warren’s policies are in line with the things I care about.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden, fresh off a primary victory in South Carolina, was looking for a strong result to keep Sanders from building an insurmountable delegate lead.
Richard Mercurio, an unenrolled voter, was leaning toward a vote for Biden as he headed into a polling station at Fuller Meadow School in Middleton.
Mercurio said he’s concerned about electability and wants to pick a candidate who has experience in the White House and can hit the ground running.
“He’s a known entity, he’s got experience, and we know what we’re going to get with him,” Mercurio said. “I think he’s got a pretty good shot.”
New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was hoping the hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money he poured into a national ad campaign will translate into votes on Tuesday — the first time his name had appeared on any primary ballot.
Secretary of State William Galvin was predicting a high turnout in the primary, particularly on the Democratic side, where a crowded ballot and intense interest were expected to boost attendance.
On the Republican side, enthusiasm for Trump’s re-election bid in a state where Democrats have a 3-1 advantage among registered voters was also expected to drive voters to the polls.
Besides Weld, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, who ended his presidential campaign last month, and California businessman Roque “Rocky” de la Fuente were on GOP ballots.
Joe Ahern of Middleton voted for Trump in 2016 and cast a ballot for him again in the GOP primary Tuesday. Ahern said he’s pleased with Trump’s focus on the economy and illegal immigration, and that he is worried Democrats want to roll back the progress.
“Trump is the country’s best salesman and that’s what we need,” the 46-year-old said. “Some of the Democrats are talking about socialism, which is a step backwards, I think.”
Many Massachusetts voters didn’t wait for the primary and cast ballots through absentee and early voting, which was being offered for the first time in a presidential primary.
Local election clerks received about 70,000 absentee ballots ahead of Tuesday and an additional 230,000 cast during the five-day early voting period last week, according to Galvin’s office.
Other states holding primaries Tuesday included Maine, Vermont, California and Texas. The results were expected to further winnow the field of competitors.
Nationally, the Super Tuesday contests award 1,357 delegates to the Democrats’ summer convention to the top contenders. Delegates in most Democratic primaries and caucuses are awarded proportionally based on the outcome of the vote.
In Massachusetts, there were 91 delegates up for grabs. At least 1,991 delegate votes are needed to win the Democratic nomination.
Staff Writers Christian M. Wade, Heather Alterisio and Jim Sullivan contributed to this report.
