AMESBURY — One of the city’s most beloved educators is gone.
Betty Goodwin, 96, died peacefully of natural causes at Newburyport’s Brigham Health and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday.
Although she had no children of her own, she leaves behind a legacy of family and education.
"All things Amesbury she was a part of," said Peter Hoyt, a cousin of Goodwin.
Hoyt attended Gladys Turnquist's kindergarten where Goodwin worked.
"Betty has been a part of my life forever," Hoyt said. "There really aren't many long-term residents of Amesbury who didn't have Betty as a kindergarten teacher."
Goodwin eventually took over Turnquist's kindergarten and would end up opening Storybook House Kindergarten on Lake Street in 1965. She was known as "Ms. Betty.”
"She really was light years ahead of her time," Hoyt said.
Carol Bartlett was a student of Goodwin, too.
"She has always been in my life," Bartlett said. "She has been a family friend but she really is Amesbury. She is a big part of the town and a very nice lady."
Goodwin never became a mother, but dedicated her life to her family, according to Hoyt.
She was the daughter of Ernest and Marion Isabelle Goodwin, who moved to Lake Attitash full time in 1928. The Goodwin family owned the lake area's first telephone and looked after empty summer cottages in the offseason.
Goodwin and her sister Ernestine, who was also known as "Teenie," lived in their family home for many years and helped popularize the lake's Fourth of July celebration in the 1960s and 1970s.
Her family has a stone marker dedicated in their honor at the corner of Lake Attitash Way and Lake Attitash Road, which is called "Goodwin's Corner."
"She lived for 88 years in that beautiful red cottage on Lake Attitash," Hoyt said. "She and Teenie did everything together. They were faithful members of the Union Congregational Church, very active in the Bartlett Museum, the John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum, and the Amesbury Carriage Museum was a particular passion of Betty's."
John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum President Chris Bryant said Goodwin was a dedicated member.
“She was a lovely woman who always had a beautiful smile," Bryant said. "She was just a bedrock of this town."
Goodwin was "feisty and strong," according to Patricia Hoyt, Peter's wife.
"She was just the real thing," Patricia said. "You knew what Betty was thinking because she was open and honest about it. I respected her so much. She was a real teacher and she had us reading and doing math in kindergarten."
Betty Lou Honey, Goodwin's niece, agreed with Hoyt's assessment of her aunt.
"She was very outspoken," Honey said. "She liked being the center of attention and like being in the spotlight. She pretty much knew everybody in town and everybody in town knew her. She did a huge amount for the community and was a well-known and well-liked person."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
