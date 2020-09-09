NEWBURY — The Town Republican Committee will host a meet-and-greet coffee fundraiser Saturday at PITA Hall on Plum Island.
The event, from 10 a.m. to noon, is being held to support incumbent state Rep. Lenny Mirra of the 2nd Essex District and John Paul Moran, a candidate in the 6th Congressional District.
Both candidates will speak and there will be time to ask questions. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.
