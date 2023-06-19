NEWBURYPORT — “Lifting Your Spirit” will air Wednesday, June 21, at 11:30 a.m. on Newburyport Media Hub’s Channel 8. The show’s guest will be Dawn Boyer, a gospel choir leader, artist and writer.
The show is hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman, interfaith minister, director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice, and provider of spiritual coaching, and Ted Jones, a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center and a workshop leader exploring the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
“Lifting Your Spirit” airs every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Afterward, the show is available atNCMHub.org (click the YouTube icon, then click “Playlist” and scroll down) or the Sound Cloud (click the cloud icon; both icons are in the upper right corner).
Boyer, for most of her life, has been guided by art, writing, and music – what she calls her personal trinity. As an adult, she earned a bachelor’s degree in English in 1986 and an master’s degree in fine arts in writing from Vermont College of Arts in 1995.
She went into book publishing in 1987, first as an editorial assistant, then working her way up to senior acquisitions editor, and, finally, becoming publications director for the National Council of Teachers of English.
This led to her establishing her own graphic design and copywriting business in 2001 so she could combine her talents in art and writing, which she did for 16 years. In 2004, she founded a small nonprofit organization called Project Music Works with five other women.
Boyer is now a full-time abstract painter whose work has been juried in national competitions. She is also writing a novel.
For more information, contact Grossman at jgrossman@constellationhs.com or 978-904-1086.
