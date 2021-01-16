AMESBURY — Mayor Kassandra Gove said Friday the city has been averaging roughly 10 new cases a day since late last year.
"The holidays have absolutely had an impact on our numbers," she said. "We continue to see community spread within households and neighborhoods. Small groups who feel comfortable around each other are also not following protocols."
According to the state Department of Public Health, as of Thursday, Amesbury had 773 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 701 the previous week.
The city continued with Georgetown, Groveland, Merrimac, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury in the "red" category, indicating a high risk for transmission of the virus.
Gove said she recently took part in a phone call looking at the state's COVID-19 data with other mayors. According to Gove, the numbers have begun pointing to the virus now spreading in daycare centers.
"I do know that some of our local daycare centers have experienced cases within their population," she said. "That is new for us. That is not something we have seen in the past."
