AMESBURY — After three months without a community and economic development director, Mayor Kassandra Gove announced the hiring of Nicholas Cracknell to fill the position.
Gove’s office issued a statement Tuesday saying that Cracknell will start July 17.
Cracknell replaces Angela Cleveland, who moved to New Hampshire with her family after three years at the helm. Her last day was April 14.
The Office of Community and Economic Development seeks to foster economic vitality; preserve and enhance neighborhoods, the quality of life and the environment; and promote equity and opportunity for all Amesbury residents, according to the city.
Cracknell began his career in 1995 as Amesbury’s city planner. He went on to serve in similar positions in Newburyport and Georgetown. He most recently was principal planner for Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where he has worked since 2011.
He holds a master’s degree in regional planning from UMass Amherst and has been a member of the American Institute of Planners since 1999.
Gove said she is excited Cracknell is returning to Amesbury.
“After an extensive search with involvement from departments across the city and community partners like the Chamber of Commerce, I am thrilled to welcome Nicholas Cracknell to our team," Gove said. "Nicholas has a unique combination of appreciation and care for our history along with vision and passion for growth and innovation.”
She said the position will be critical to the city’s future.
“Nicholas is known for being creative and valuing collaborative systems," Gove said. "I invite the community to engage in future stakeholder opportunities to get to know him and his team.”
Cracknell said he is excited about returning to his hometown to work with Gove.
“I’m hopeful my experience away from Amesbury will contribute meaningfully to many development projects that seek to broaden the local tax base,” he said.
Cracknell said his public sector experience in Newburyport and Portsmouth has deepened his understanding and appreciation of the many planning challenges the city faces, such as affordable housing and value-added economic development.
He added that this experience has “underscored the many regulatory and procedural barriers faced by those seeking to invest in their homes, businesses and our communities.”
“I will do my best to support the mayor’s team in charting a new and more deliberate course for planning and economic development and work to continue to make Amesbury a destination community,” Cracknell said.
City Council President Nick Wheeler praised the city’s decision to hire Cracknell.
“He knows the city pretty well," Wheeler said. "He has been pretty involved with our local ordinances. He’s been dealing with the department on the consultant side, and now he’ll be working with them from the inside. I think he’s a great choice.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
